Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 28th July

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, July 28.

Billy tells Mary that they have booked their wedding for 5 weeks’ time. Will realises that Todd has ripped him off after Summer lets slip that he gave Billy £1000 towards the halfway house. Will tells Summer all about Todd’s crimes and efforts to break Billy and Paul up.

Later, Summer confronts Paul while Will sends a video to Paul. As the locals gather in Victoria Garden for the calendar launch party, Paul swaps the laptop for his own. An incriminating video of Todd telling Will how he successfully split up Billy and Paul is played.

Billy, Summer and Paul watch as Todd is arrested for theft and led away.

Meanwhile, PC Brody confides in Craig that James and Michael have accused him of racism. PC Brody asks Craig not to mention the fact he thought James’s driving was fine and didn’t warrant being pulled over.

Elsewhere, Toyah and Imran visit Kelly and assure her that she’s got their support. Kelly opens up about her difficult childhood to the social worker. Hope is feeling jealous.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Liam tells Charles that he wants a traditional, dignified and respectful funeral for Leanna and he struggles to contain his anger as a defiant Jacob arrives and joins the meeting.

Jacob rages about how he knew Leanna better than Liam.

Meanwhile, Nate suggests that Tracy visits Vanessa, but she’s scared of looking after Frankie alone.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Mercedes confronts Cher after months of manipulation. Will Cher admit the truth? And will Mercedes tell Sylver what his daughter is really like?

Meanwhile, Donna-Marie and Goldie get into a heated argument, resulting in Goldie revealing that Romeo slept with Mercedes.

Elsewhere, Fergus brings in Timmy to pose as a property release representative and talk to Walter, but it doesn’t work. Warren comes up with a plan to rob Price Slice as a scare tactic.

Also, Brooke uses the term non-binary for the first time aloud in a heart to heart with Imran.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm