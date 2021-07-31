Lorraine Kelly named favourite female TV presenter

Lorraine Kelly named the nation’s favourite TV Presenter based on social media research.



ITV’s Lorraine Kelly has been named the nation’s top female TV presenter, based on global Tweets made around popular UK hosts. Kelly, who hosts self-titled Lorraine for ITV Daytime, has been a regular on TV screens since the 1980s hosting shows such as TV-am’s Good Morning Britain, GMTV’s Top of the Morning, Granada’s This Morning and GMTV’s Lorraine Live.

The research shows that Lorraine has seen the highest influx of positive tweets from fans in the last year. Scotland-born Lorraine is currently on a break from her ITV show, but the analysis suggests fans will be keen to see her back on their screens soon. Such is her popularity with viewers the presenter, who began in local newspapers before moving to the BBC and finally, ITV, has even made a cameo appearance in soap Coronation Street.



Other popular hosts are Louise Minchin, Amanda Holden and Rachel Riley, while Strictly’s Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman sit at the bottom of the rank. Lorraine Kelly has been named the nation’s favourite female TV presenter, based on sentiment analysis of Tweets about popular hosts posted over the last year. The research, conducted as part of the Self-Made Celebs study, showed that Lorriane has seen the highest influx of positive Tweets from fans of her show over the last year, compared to other popular female hosts analysed in the study.

The Twitter sentiment analysis was conducted on Tweets mentioning any popular female TV host over the last year, and involved assigning a positivity and negativity score to each. Lorraine Kelly saw the biggest influx of support on Twitter in the last year – with fans praising her for her outspoken hosting skills and feel-good retweets of dog pics and positive articles.

Top Ten Female TV Presenters, based on Twitter Fan Support

1 – Lorraine Kelly

2 – Louise Minchin

3 – Amanda Holden

4 – Rachel Riley

5 – Susanna Reid

6 – Naga Munchetty

7- Fiona Bruce

8 – Kate Garraway

9 – Laura Whitmore

10 – Holly Willoughby

Interestingly, the analysis suggests that Strictly Come Dancing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman might want to work harder to bolster fan support, as they came at the bottom of the ranking after reporting the least positive Twitter interactions over the last year.