Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 3rd August

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, August 3.

Karen encourages Bernie to eat but Bernie is worried about putting on weight and secretly pops a diet pill. Later, Bernie is feeling faint and she collapses.

Keegan quickly rushes to Bernie’s aid while Gray calls the ambulance. A frantic Rainie soon appears and Bernie is forced to admit she’s been taking diet pills. Keegan is shocked as Bernie adds it was Tiffany that got them for her.

Meanwhile, Kat begs Phil not to take Raymond, he gives her until the end of the day to find a reason for him not to. Kat visits Denise at the salon to try to convince her to let Phil see his son.

Elsewhere, Nancy and Frankie are in a police cell after the fight at the bar. They open up to each other about the situation with Zack. Rocky overhears Whitney singing and sends a recording of her voice to a music promotor friend.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Bernice visits Gabby and admits she has been a lousy mother, but is determined to make up for it, asking Gabby to move in with her.

Meanwhile, Ethan has a date but they don’t have anything in common. Has the evening been wasted?

Elsewhere, Sarah is uneasy when Faith reveals she has booked some activities at the HOP tomorrow.

Also, Ryan is skint, having lost £250 playing poker with Mackenzie. He challenges him to a game on his player to try and win back the money.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Trying to fix the gift mishap, Toby asks Ripley for help picking a dress as a new gift for Cleo.

Joel agrees to keep Warren’s secret after he threatens Cleo’s life. A worried Joel meets up with Cleo under the ruse of wanting to wish her a happy birthday, but she can tell something’s wrong and he warns her about the threat. In the heat of the moment, they kiss.

Meanwhile, Martine goes to the police and chooses not to tell Grace about the alibi. Later, PC Franks tells her anyway and Grace gives Felix the opportunity to tell the truth, but he lies.

Elsewhere, Tony and Diane discuss their options for The Hutch and as her and Becky’s friendship continues to blossom, she also shares it with her friend.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm