I’m a Celeb heads back to Wales

ITV today announced I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! will return to the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales.

The forthcoming 21st series will be hosted by Ant & Dec and broadcast live every night from the ruined castle, as a brand new cast of celebrities adjusts to their new surroundings. Hot on the heels of Giovanna Fletcher being crowned Queen of the Castle in 2020, viewers will once again see the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and action packed challenges to win food and treats, in the lead up to one of them emerging victorious.

“We can confirm today that we’ll be returning to Wales for the 2021 series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! We’ve always said we have contingencies in place for the series if the covid situation continued to bring uncertainty, and after a highly successful run at the castle last year we’re pleased that we can return there. I have no doubt the production team will produce another hugely entertaining series.” – Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning

The first show of the 2020 series, which ran on Sunday 15 November at 9pm, consolidated to an audience of 13.8m TV viewers [52% audience share] over the first seven days of its availability, ITV proudly note. They also state that with 0.5m viewers watching via non-TV devices, the total reached was 14.3m viewers. It was also the most popular show of 2020 for young viewers with an average of 2.8m and two thirds [66 per cent] of 16-34s watching across the series, and overall it became the second most-watched series of I’m A Celebrity, which has been on air since 2002.

“I’m absolutely delighted that I’m A Celebrity has chosen Gwrych Castle to be its UK location for the 2021 series. Gwrych Castle is a beautiful grade I listed historic house and a must-see destination for tourists visiting Wales. I’m A Celebrity being here will really help support its ongoing restoration as well as giving the region a much-needed economic boost. We are all very excited to be working with the team again.” – Dr Mark Baker, Chair of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust

The Welsh Government’s Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden noted that the show returning to Wales was ‘excellent news’ and the government ‘looked forward to welcoming the I’m A Celebrity team back to Wales’ later this year.