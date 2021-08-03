Sky Zero Footprint Fund announce five brands to benefit

Here We Flo, OLIO, OVO Energy, Path Financial and Pura have all been recognised for their ability to inspire behaviour change for a better world.

Sky has announced the five winners of its Sky Zero Footprint Fund, a £2 million advertising fund set up to accelerate and amplify business initiatives that are driving positive behavioural change for a more sustainable world.

“Business has a key role to play on the journey to a zero-carbon future and at Sky we’re using our platform to support those who are working hard to drive positive change.” – Debbie Klein, Group Chief Marketing, Corporate Affairs and People Officer, Sky

Each of the winning businesses has been awarded £250,000 in media value. They will now move into ad production, ahead of a final stage of judging in October which will see the most compelling creative securing a total of £1 million in media value.

All five winning campaigns will be revealed as part of an advertising celebration of sustainability across Sky Media’s channels in the run up to the COP26 Climate Change conference in November, of which Sky is a Principal Partner and Media Partner.

“The Sky Zero Footprint Fund entries showed how many inspiring brands are committed to making a difference. Each of the winning campaigns will captivate audiences whilst delivering a critical message: the world cannot wait. The five winning brands each displayed both the desire and creative capacity to inspire change, along with values aligned to Sky’s own. Sky has committed to go net zero carbon by 2030 and inspire others to join the journey.” – Debbie Klein, Group Chief Marketing, Corporate Affairs and People Officer, Sky

The winning campaigns were selected by a broad panel of credible and knowledgeable judges with strong views on advertising, creativity and sustainability. Each brand was judged on merit on their creativity (ability to inspire the nation into action), possible impact (the potential to drive behavioural change) and sustainable credibility (commitment as a business to improve future sustainability).

Judges included advertising legend Sir John Hegarty; Su-Mei Thompson, CEO of the Media Trust; Juliet Davenport, Founder and Director of Good Energy; Lindsey Clay, CEO Thinkbox; Stephen Woodford, Chair of the Advertising Association; Jo Coombes, Founder of AdGreen, Gideon Spanier, UK Editor-in-Chief of Campaign and Karen Blackett OBE, Country Manager at WPP & GroupM UK CEO.

Sky will be the Principal Partner and Media Partner for COP26. The international climate change summit takes place in Glasgow this November. As a Principal Partner, Sky will support the delivery of a successful and ambitious summit working alongside the UK Government who hold the COP26 Presidency.