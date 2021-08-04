Craig and Bruno take their road trip through Cheddar Gorge and The Cotswolds

Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli continue their exploration of some of the country’s most iconic and best loved road trips.

Taking on six of the ultimate scenic routes, from Cornwall to the Cotswolds, the Yorkshire Dales to the Lake District, surprise petrol-heads Craig and Bruno are massive motoring enthusiasts and determined to make some memories. Originally hailing from Australia and Italy, the pair have both lived in Britain for many years but travel around their adopted homeland has so far been limited to showbiz tours and demanding performance schedules.

In this, the fourth, episode Craig and Bruno carve their way through Cheddar Gorge to get to The Cotswolds, winding their way through gloriously pretty villages, bursting with history, and, fittingly for the boys, ending in village a called Broadway.

Starting in Cheddar, the pair drive one of the most scenic roads in Europe that twists its way through the UK’s largest gorge; it’s a drive made all the more dramatic by the torrential rain!

The landscape opens out as they drive further north, stopping at Malmesbury Abbey one of England’s most important religious sites and now home to a garden full of surprises. But will the boys embrace ‘Clothing Optional Day’?

An overnight stop at a beautiful regency hotel in Cheltenham, allows Craig to delve into his family’s nefarious past. The pair then head off in search of the beautiful villages that make the Cotswolds famous. A pitstop at Prescott Speed Hill Climb gives the chance for the pair to experience the thrill of racing at one of the most prestigious tracks in the world, before Bruno takes a joyride in a supercharged vintage Bugatti.

Pressing on into the heart of civil war countryside, Craig and Bruno wander through quintessentially English villages, before stopping for a traditional afternoon tea in Broadway, at a coaching inn that has been dubbed ‘one of the most important buildings in English history’.

