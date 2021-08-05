Pick of the Plots: Thursday 5th August

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, August 5.

Keegan is annoyed at Tiffany for giving Bernie diet pills and for having more cosmetic work done. Left alone, Tiffany struggles with facial pain.

At the club, Dotty confronts Vinny for telling Keegan about them but Vinny takes the opportunity to reveal his true feelings for her, leaving Dotty feeling awful. Later, Keegan picks up his wages from a drunk Dotty and she offers him a drink.

At home, Tiff is feeling even worse and calls Keegan but he ignores the call as back at the club things heat up with Dotty…

Meanwhile, Rocky sets Whitney up with Jen the music promoter. Ben asks Peter to help him out with Lola, he’s worried that her running herself ragged with Isaac is affecting Lexi. Lola doesn’t appreciate Peter’s advice.

Elsewhere, Linda’s Bonsai is dead and she’s pointing the finger at Shirley.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.35pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Sarah gets panicky when she bumps into Liam at the graveyard. Liam reflects on Leanna’s death and how fate just decides when it’s your turn to go. Anxious Sarah rushes home, where she slumps on the floor.

Later, Belle finds Sarah. An ambulance is called.

Meanwhile, Nicola suggests she and Jimmy should delay telling the kids.

Elsewhere, Gabby has some questions.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm and 8pm

Cindy suspects Luke’s dementia is getting worse as his behaviour becomes erratic and he insists on planning the funeral himself. Cindy posts about Sue’s funeral on social media, hoping Ollie will show up, but his estranged sister Zara arrives instead.

Meanwhile, after having a fun night out with Tony, Diane wakes up worried about Eva’s safety. Concerned, Tony initiates a conversation about her ‘excessive’ behaviour.

Elsewhere, Martine decides whether she wants to continue her friendship with Grace, or explore a possible romance with Felix, but the decision is taken out of her hands.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm