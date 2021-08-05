Radio Wales enhances Welsh football coverage

As the excitement rises for the new football season, BBC Radio Wales has announced it will be providing live commentary on all Cardiff City, Swansea City, Newport County and Wrexham matches throughout the season.

“As we kick off the new season I’m delighted that BBC Radio Wales is offering live commentary of these local games. Investment in transmission technology is enabling us to bring more live football commentary than ever before – a sign of our commitment to sport and to our audiences, who can keep up with the footballing action throughout the season.” – Colin Paterson, Head of BBC Radio Wales Sport

New investment in BBC Radio Wales’ transmitter network has guaranteed football commentary is available on FM radio in the Newport, Wrexham, Cardiff and Swansea areas for each of the local clubs.

The new season will see Newport County league commentaries available on 95.9 FM in Newport and surrounding areas for every game and commentary of Wrexham A.F.C will be available in the Wrexham area on 95.4FM and 91.1FM. The new commentaries are in addition to Cardiff City commentary in South East Wales on 103.9 FM and Swansea City commentary in the South West on 93.9 FM.

This bigger and better offer for sports fans across the country sees BBC Radio Wales guarantee league commentary of their team, in their town, on FM radio. As well as the commentaries on FM, wider coverage will also be available on digital radio and online, subject to fixture scheduling and sport rights.

This enhanced offer for football fans in Wales starts from this Saturday, 7 August.