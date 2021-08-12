Pokémon Master Journeys lands on POP in September

Kids can catch brand-new Pokémon Master Journeys exclusively on POP!

Ash and Goh’s mission to catch ‘em all continues in brand-new Pokémon Master Journeys, launching exclusively in the UK on POP on Wednesday 1st September 2021!

It’s a big, big world, but you know where to find Ash and Goh — battling and catching Pokémon from Kanto to Galar! With Pikachu and Cinderace beside them, our heroes continue to travel all over the world to discover more about elusive Pokémon for Cerise Laboratory.

Along the way, Ash climbs higher in the world rankings as he progresses towards his goal of becoming a powerful Pokémon master. Meanwhile, Goh adds more Pokémon to his Pokédex as he continues to hunt for the mythical and mysterious Mew.

The heroes are in for an adventure – full of new friends, returning rivals, and thrilling quests – as the journey continues through the wide world of Pokémon!

Pokémon Master Journeys airs every day at 6.30pm from Wednesday 1st September.

POP is available on FREEVIEW 206 | YOUVIEW 206 | SKY 614 | VIRGIN 736 | FREESAT 603