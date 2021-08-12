Nina Wadia to take to the Strictly dance floor

Nina Wadia OBE is the 11th celebrity contestant confirmed for the brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

“I’ve always danced like nobody’s watching, so if we blindfold the judges I could actually win Strictly 2021.” – Nina Wadia OBE

Nina is a performer well known for many roles including starring in the BBC Two sketch show Goodness Gracious Me, Open All Hours spin-off Still Open All Hours, and for playing Zainab Masood in the BBC soap opera EastEnders, where she won ‘Best Onscreen Partnership’ and ‘Best Comedy’ at the British Soap Awards.

Nina has performed in a variety of theatre productions including the Tony award-winning The Vagina Monologues and recently appeared in the live-action film remake of Aladdin. Nina is also a regular presenter on BBC One’s Sunday Morning Live.

A JDRF ambassador, she received an OBE in the 2021 New Year’s Honours List for her services to charity and entertainment.

SCD will return to BBC One for its 19th series this autumn, once again bringing glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to Saturday and Sunday nights with the latest celebrity to join the show revealed today (Thursday 12th August) on ITV’s Lorraine.

Other names announced recently for the 2021 series of Strictly include; Greg Wise, Tilly Ramsay, Dan Walker, Katie McGlynn and Sara Davies MBE.