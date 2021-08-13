Pick of the Plots: Friday 13th August

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, August 13.

Martin surprises Ruby at the hospital and they find out whether Ruby’s operation has been a success.

Meanwhile, Ben receives a threat from a loan shark in front of Callum and Vi. Ben explains his money troubles to Phil, however Phil is on his way to see Lisa and Louise and refuses to get involved. Later, Kheerat overhears Vi gossiping about the financial strain Ben is under.

Elsewhere, Honey books a painting class at the community centre in a bid to lift Suki’s spirits. A downcast Isaac gets some words from a fellow patient who tells him to let Lola in.

Also, Mila and Iqra await news from the meeting with Kioni’s social worker.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8pm

Evelyn ascertains that Fiz is not with Cilla and confronts Tyrone. Tyrone crumbles and admits everything.

Later, Alina calls the police when she sees Tyrone with Fiz and Hope. She’s dumbstruck when Tyrone tells her the truth about the fire.

Meanwhile, Todd tells Mary that he intends to be a better person, starting with his community service. Billy isn’t happy that Todd has been assigned to work at the soup kitchen.

Elsewhere, Nina and Roy discover the memorial garden has been ransacked. Nina accuses Asha but she has got it wrong?

Also, Daisy flirts with Daniel.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm

Wendy has bad news for Victoria. But what is Wendy hiding?

Meanwhile, Sarah resolves to do some detective work.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Damon tries to get Brody to help him find Liberty and prove his innocence, but Brody worries about being locked up and refuses to meet Damon without more evidence.

Before he goes back into hiding, Brody breaks into Sienna’s flat to see Faith and is forced to hide when he hears Sienna and Summer coming, but will they find him?

Meanwhile, Sami comes clean to Misbah and tells her that he knows Shaq isn’t his brother. They agree that Shaq should be told the truth, but after a conversation with Scott, Misbah gets cold feet.

Elsewhere, a mystery necklace comes through the letterbox for Peri and makes Ste fast-track his plans for CCTV around the house.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm