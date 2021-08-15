It’s a battle of the crisp brands for Channel 4

Chocolate has been covered, now its time to dig into crisps…

Dawn French narrates this behind-the-scenes look at Britain’s biggest snack rivalries.

A supermarket snack aisle can be a brutal place, where every cheesy puff, crisp and tortilla chip fights for its place on the shelf.

In this episode of ‘The Secret World of…’ the show meets the crisp industry’s biggest players, whose job it was to make sure their brand stays ahead of the competition, no matter what. It’s a fierce battleground where three British companies – Smiths, Golden Wonder and Walkers – have fought for decades to out-flavour, out-sell and outwit their rivals to achieve complete crisp domination.

Earlier this year Comedy channel Gold took a reflective look at Dawn’s chocolate and crisp loving comic creation Geraldine Granger, The Vicar of Dibley.

The UKTV Original retrospective The Vicar of Dibley: Inside Out took viewers on a joyous trip down memory lane. Classic episodes of ‘Dibley’ can be regularly seen on the Gold channel.

The Secret World of Crisps, Channel 4, tonight (August 15th) at 8 pm