Denise van Outen, AJ Odudu and Harry Judd battle it out to be M&S’ kitchen star

August 17, 2021
Doug Lambert
It’s the sixth, and final episode, of the showbiz cook-off.

In the final episode, ITV’s three remaining stars cook for their lives in a bid to be crowned this year’s winner of Cooking With The Stars.

Hosted by Emma Willis and Tom Allen the show, with co-funding by Marks & Spencer, has seen eight celebrities whittled down to three via a series of exciting cooking battles.

To help them out in the kitchen the celebrities have been trained by a famous chef to enable them to produce delicious dishes that will be judged by the remaining professionals. Each week the bottom two have fought for their place in the competition, creating a dish without any help from their mentor.

Francesco Mazzei with Denise van Outen, chef Jack Stein with AJ Odudu and chef Nisha Katona with Harry Judd

Across the series we’ve seen actor Griff Rhys-Jones, Strictly’s head judge Shirley Ballas, DJ and songwriter Naughty Boy, performer and presenter Denise Van Outen, actress Catherine Tyldesley, McFly’s Harry Judd, comedian and actor Johnny Vegas and TV presenter AJ Odudu take to the kitchen.

Taking to the kitchen for the last time Emma and Tom welcome back chef Francesco Mazzei with Denise van Outen, chef Jack Stein with AJ Odudu and chef Nisha Katona with Harry Judd.

Time will tell who has got the skills of a pro chef and who’s getting the chop, with only one winner this evening…

Cooking with the Stars, ITV, 9 pm

