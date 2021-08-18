Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 18th August

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, August 18.

Fiz and Tyrone deliver Hope to the police station where she admits to setting fire to the cot, insisting she never meant to harm anyone. Fiz and Tyrone reel to hear that she could face a trial.

Later, as a tipsy Alina emerges from the Rovers, she’s hurt to see Fiz and Tyrone heading to No.9 laden with chips. Tyrone tells Alina he regrets how things have panned out – he thought they’d get married and raise a family. Taking Tyrone’s words as a proposal, Alina accepts.

Meanwhile, Daniel doesn’t appreciate Daisy getting in the way when he’s forced to take Bertie to hospital amid fears he’s swallowed a battery. Daniel is relieved when Bertie is given the all clear. When Jenny mentions how her son Tom’s death hit Daisy hard. Daniel apologises to Daisy for being rude and insensitive earlier.

Elsewhere, Adam is surprised when Sarah says she would consider having a baby with him. Brian offers Abi advice about her victim impact statement.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Priya is surprised to learn that Leyla is pregnant. Leyla begs Priya not to tell Liam, explaining that she can’t drop such a bombshell on him at the moment.

Meanwhile, a seductive Meena arrives for a steamy afternoon with David, but is furious that he’s babysitting instead.

Elsewhere, Bernice hatches a plan. Russ grills Ben for information on Wendy.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Brody panics when Damon doesn’t answer his calls. To make matters worse, somebody has tipped off the police that he is back in the village.

Later, Cindy overhears a shocking conversation between Brody and Sienna. After getting the full scoop, she wants to get involved. Sienna may have met her match, as she tries to trick Summer into confessing the truth, but it quickly backfires.

Meanwhile, Diane voices her worries about the vaccination, but Tony notes that Becky isn’t a doctor. Diane insists that she’ll go to the hospital on her own, but will she go through with it?

Elsewhere, Sally is keen for John Paul to see a therapist. Fergus is having trouble with project Blue Bird.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm