Laughs with Sean Lock

Channel 4 are paying tribute to Sean Lock this evening following his death earlier this week.

Sean Lock: Keep it Light

In the first of two Channel 4 programmes celebrating the comedy work of Sean Lock we’re given a chance to see the man in stand-up best.

Keep It Light is a blend of a finely tuned hyperactive imagination, surreal imagery, and insightful observations on the human condition. The gig is about Sean keeping the tone light and funny, as he talks about the price of cinema food, his behaviour on the internet and jewellery heists.

Channel 4 at 10 pm

Sean Lock Tribute: 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

A classic episode of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown featuring Sean Lock at his very best.

Jimmy Carr hosts as Sean and Katherine Ryan take on Jon Richardson and Joe Wilkinson in the classic words and numbers quiz. Sean Bean joins Susie Dent in Dictionary Corner, while maths whizz Rachel Riley looks after the letters and numbers.

There are also a selection of Sean Lock programmes on Channel 4’s streaming service, All 4.

Channel 4 at 11.05 pm