Pick of the Plots: Friday 20th August

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, August 20.

Ash is stressed ahead of a review at work. Later, Ash realises her past suspension and Suki’s way of dealing with it it has put her in the firing line for harsher treatment.

Meanwhile, Honey prepares to face Suki after her revelation. Ash vents to Honey about her mum and insists that she’s the only person that Suki will listen to.

Elsewhere, Lola confronts Ben about meddling in her love life. A video of Tommy goes viral online and Kat hears that he’s made the team.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.35pm

As they prepare to leave for Hope’s sentencing, Tyrone drops the bombshell on Fiz and Evelyn that he’s engaged to Alina. Fiz feels a fool for believing it was over between them and he was putting his family first.

Fiz is crushed to realise Chesney views Hope as a danger to his children. Calling at No.9, Tyrone emotionally blames himself for wrecking everyone’s lives then bursts into tears. Fiz is taken aback by his unhappiness.

Meanwhile, Sally is in pursuit of signatures in favour of resident permits for the street. Tracy and Alya argue the move would be catastrophic for their businesses, leaving Sally frustrated.

Elsewhere, Leanne makes her feelings known to Imran. Jenny tells Alya that Ryan cheating on her didn’t happen the way she thinks. Michael admits to Ronnie that he’s only with Grace for Glory’s sake.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm

Sarah realises she’s in too deep.

Meanwhile, Charity makes Mack an earnest plea to leave Ryan out of anything illegal.

Elsewhere, Russ is intrigued when he learns that Wendy will return tomorrow.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

With the aftermath of yesterday’s events still fresh, an intervention is held for one village resident, who struggles to move on. There is also a conversation about unresolved feelings.

Meanwhile, Leah’s claim to fame didn’t go as expected, and she rushes to apologise to Trish, but how will Trish react?

Elsewhere, Maxine asks Warren about the account she found. When he threatens to confront Fergus, Maxine says that she has made a mistake and resorts to asking Fergus himself. Later, after an argument with Warren, Maxine confides in Fergus. The pair get drunk and very close.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm