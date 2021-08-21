Dr. Beckmann is on the hunt for the UK’s ultimate doggie double

In celebration of National Dog Day on August 26th, Dr. Beckmann is on the hunt for doggies and their human double…

It’s been widely reported that pets and their owners look like one another, so Dr. Beckmann want to put that to the test, with its nationwide competition. Whether your hair is as curly as your Poodle, or you’re as stocky as your English Bulldog, Brits are invited to enter the cleaning brand’s competition by simply sharing a paw-fect parallel picture of themselves with their four-legged friend ahead of National Dog Day (August 26th).

The winning doggie double who ‘strike a paws’ the best will receive a paw-fect artistic portrait of their lovable pooch, alongside a year’s supply of the Pet Stain & Odour Remover.

“Britain loves its pooches and classes them as family members, so even though they might not share the same doggy DNA as us, they definitely have similarities. As makers of Pet Stain & Odour Remover, Dr Beckmann wanted to celebrate the UK’s number one doggie double by gifting them a fur-bulous prize. We can’t wait to see the entries from the nation’s cutest canines (and their humans of course).” – Dr. Beckmann spokesperson, Susan Fermor

To enter the Doggie Double competition, simply submit 2-3 images on either Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook, whilst tagging Dr. Beckmann’s social handle and using the hashtag #doggiedoublecompetition.

If your pooch would rather remain out of the limelight, you can email the fur-bulous picture.

The competition closes at midnight on August 26th and the winning duo will be selected by the team at Dr. Beckmann and contacted shortly after. The top ten VIPs (Very Important Pooches) and their owners will receive a cleaning hamper, complete with a Pet Stain & Odour Remover.

Pet Stain & Odour Remover is available at a wide range of retailers and online at Amazon and www.drbeckmann.co.uk.