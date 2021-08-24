Millie and Liam talk Love Island win

Love Island 2021 summer winners Millie and Liam have been talking about their villa experience.

You are the winners of Love Island 2021. How does it feel?

Liam: “It’s a surreal feeling we never thought that this would ever happen. We’ve done it together and we’re on top of the world right now, we couldn’t be happier.”

Millie: “When it had been fourth and third place and then it got to us, the final two couples that’s when it hit and I was like, ‘Ok this is actually between first and second place now!'”

Millie you were the one who opened the £50,000 envelope – was there ever a moment when you thought about not splitting it?

Millie: “No, never. That didn’t cross my mind. I came on the show to find love at the end of the day, so we said for ages now anything after we found what we found was a bonus. Then to receive that money, it was just incredible. But there wasn’t a doubt in my mind – I was going to share that with Liam because we’re about to experience life together.”

Liam: “What I have with Millie money can’t buy, any money in the world would mean nothing to me unless I had Millie with me. I would have been splitting it one hundred million percent.”

On the live show Liam you asked Millie to be your girlfriend – what was that like?

Liam: “I dropped the ‘L-bomb’ a few days ago and said that I loved Millie and she said the same back, so we’re already a thing we are together but it’s just putting that title on it. It was on my mind. Laura asked us the question, ‘Is boyfriend, girlfriend coming next?’ and Millie said, ‘Yes in the future, it’ll be happening soon’ and I thought, ‘Well, it’s been on my mind so let’s do it!’ I couldn’t think of anything more [that I wanted to do] than making Millie my girlfriend because I love her.”

Millie: “It was a no brainer to say yes. It was a really nice, sweet gesture.”

Asking Millie to be your girlfriend live on TV, are you thinking how you will top it for a proposal?

Millie: “The proposal is going to have to be massive.”

Liam: “It’s going to be huge, I’m sure I can pull it out of the bag. I’m sure I can do it.”

Have you had any thoughts yet on what you might spend the money on?

Millie: “The first thing I want to do is treat my friends and family. I want to give back to them and do something for them.”

Liam: “Yeah, I want to look after my family back home, spoil them as they’ve always done the best for me. I will definitely put money towards a house.”

You’re a bricklayer – could you build a house for you two?

Liam: “I could build a house for us both but that’s way down the line. That’s when the proposal happens.”

People have been googling how far Essex is from Wales – what’s the plan with the distance?

Liam: “I love where I’m from but I would like to venture off and move to somewhere new and Essex seems like the perfect place really. I know some of the boys who were in the villa we got on so well and they mentioned moving in together and they’d like to move to Essex so that’s something I would definitely be considering and that’s my plan really, moving to Essex.

“Millie and I will move in together eventually. We’ve been living together in the villa together for the past 7/8 weeks. We don’t want to jump into living together straight away because we don’t want to add too much pressure.”

Millie: “We haven’t been away from each other yet to miss each other and do those things that you do in normal relationships. But us girls [from the villa] will rent a house in Essex, boys will rent a house in Essex, see how that goes for six months and then get a crack on with it [moving in together].”

Liam: “That’s exactly how I feel. I think six months then that’s the next step, we move in together.”

Millie: “The one thing I want to make sure is that we still stay as strong as we are now.”

And you’ve both already got the family/ parents’ seal of approval –

Liam: “Our parents meeting, before I’d even met them, they’d met each other. They got on very, very well! We couldn’t be happier.”

Millie: “They went out for drinks!”

What do you think of comparisons to Gavin & Stacey?

Liam: “I absolutely love Gavin & Stacey. It’s a classic – Essex/ Wales. It’s an amazing show – to be compared to that is a compliment, it’s funny. It is a real-life Gavin & Stacey!”

Millie: “I love it! And everyone’s got to watch it all!”

Where in Essex do you want to take Liam?

Millie: “Liam’s not been to Sheesh. So if I’m going to show him a bit of Essex, it’s going to have to be Sheesh.”

Liam: “With Millie, I’d like to take her to Pen y Fan – I love a good walk. With my little dog. Get Millie some walking boots. And also take her to a few of the pubs down in town and definitely venture off to Cardiff as Cardiff’s a cracking night out and Millie needs to experience it.”

Will you be at Chloe and Toby’s wedding before your own do you think?

Millie: “Potentially, yeah! We love them. We’re so close to them. So happy to be in the final with them, first and second. Them two just make us laugh so much. We’d be privileged to go to their wedding, it’d be unreal.”

Liam: “They are obsessed with each other. If Tobes popped the question today, I wouldn’t be surprised!”

Millie: “Chloe would definitely say yes!”

During the babies challenge, Liam you were open about wanting kids, do you see kids in your future together?

Liam: “Yeah, definitely – family’s a massive thing for me. To have children one day is a dream, it’s something I really want and with someone I love. I said I wanted three children, I think Millie feels the same [Millie: “Yeah!”]. I’ve had an amazing upbringing myself, my family being so loving, I just want to give that to my children.”

Millie: “We’re both very family orientated, we both want kids. We both want to get married.”

Liam: “That’s our plan, we’re on the same page.”

Sir Tom Jones has said he approves of your plans to have a tattoo of him Liam – is that still the plan?

Liam: “I want a leg sleeve, I started it last year. I’ve got Frank Sinatra, Muhammad Ali – I want icons and people who’ve been an inspiration to me. I love music and boxing. I’m going to get Sir Tom on there. Stevie Wonder, maybe Elvis, Aretha Franklin.

“Sir Tom – I’ve loved him since growing up. Me and my father we’ve always listened to him. He’s a credit to Wales. We’re very lucky to have him and he’s an absolute gentleman, he’s one of the most talented men I’ve ever seen.”

There’s talk of a group Love Island tattoo – are you guys involved?

Millie: “Yeah, I’m getting a red love heart on the back of my arm. Me and Mary, Chloe was going to get one as well.”

Liam: “I think potentially the boys will have a love heart with a 7 in it [for series 7]. If we all get one that would be nice.”

Millie: “If Abi can do it for us – 100%. She’s a great tattoo artist. I’d love that.”

What was your favourite moment on Love Island?

Liam: “I think our final date in the castle, it was amazing. We’ve never experienced anything like that, to experience it together was amazing. We told each other we loved each other – it was a special moment. We’ll never forget that.”

How would each of you sum up Love Island?

Liam: “I think Love Island is amazing because you come there and you meet people you would never have met on the outside. It puts you in a bubble almost where nothing else matters apart from building connections with people and it gives you the opportunity to find love like we have done. Our journey has been absolutely amazing, we’ve had the ups, we’ve had the downs but it’s been an amazing journey and we’ve been lucky and privileged to say that and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Millie: “It was a summer of a lifetime – I’ve loved every single minute of it.”