Lorraine Kelly limbers up for daytime return

The queen of ITV daytime is ready to return to her throne… well cosy armchair.

Following a fabulous summer with Christine Lampard and Ranvir Singh, Wednesday 1st September sees the Queen of Daytime TV Lorraine Kelly back in the hot seat to bring viewers an autumn jam packed with thought provoking campaigns, celebrations of female friendships and the very best celebrity guests back in the studio. Plus the Woman of the Year awards returns, there’s a celebration of Black History Month and a brand new chef is added to the Lorraine line up.

“I’m back! Feeling refreshed and revitalised, and more than ever I can’t wait to get back to doing what I love best. The team has worked tirelessly over the summer to produce an autumn full of the very best and most inspiring content. I can’t wait to share it with the viewers at home each weekday morning.” – Lorraine Kelly CBE

With the show still celebrating it’s best viewing figures in a decade, Monday 6th September will see the continuation of Dr Alex George’s HEADucation campaign. As the government’s UK Youth Mental Health Ambassador, Alex spearheads this campaign which looks to improve mental health education in UK schools. Sadly, it has now been one year since Alex’s younger brother Llŷr lost his life to mental health at just 19. And to honour his brother’s life, Alex will be heading back to Llŷr’s old school to find out how they’re now tackling mental health and whether schools are doing enough to help young minds in the aftermath of the pandemic. Alex will also be joined by some celebrity friends along the way.

Another brand new strand will launch – ‘Lisa and Friends’ which sees home cook, TV presenter and actress Lisa Faulkner join forces with some of her famous female friends to cook, but more importantly to celebrate the vital roles female loved ones have played in our lives in the past 18 months and how we should treasure these always.

Lorraine’s award-winning Change + Check campaign fighting breast cancer returns this September with an impressive London-based stunt celebrating the 49 women whose lives have been saved by the campaign since it launched back in 2019, alongside campaign creator and fellow survivor Helen Addis and not forgetting Dr HIlary.

The Woman of the Year awards are back this October and this year there is a particular emphasis on kindness. With an esteemed panel headed up by Lorraine herself, plus Ria Hebden and bowel babe Deborah James as well as some special inspirational judges.

For Black History Month fashionista Candice Brathwaite travels to Barbados to trace her roots and understand more about her grandparents’ journey to the UK as part of the Windrush generation, and to celebrate Bajan culture. Candice will also provide more top fashion tips and some much loved viewer makeovers in ‘Yes You CANdice Wear That!’

Excitingly, Lorraine welcomes a brand new chef to the show too. Studio local and South Asian cook Aida Khan believes every mealtime is about family and friendship, so she will show viewers at home how to make some of her favourite recipes. And eagled-eyed viewers will have also noticed a brand new doctor on screen over the summer. Dr Anisha will continue on the show throughout autumn providing essential medical advice each Thursday with ‘Ask Dr Anisha’ tackling personal topics such as hormones, PMT, hair thinning, lack of libido for couples and much more. Dr Anisha will cover the subjects others are often too embarrassed to discuss.

And not forgetting show favourite Dr Amir who will help inspire viewers in ‘How to Save the Planet with Dr Amir’ this November, celebrating his love and infectious enthusiasm for all things nature. And who knows, perhaps Mama Khan might make another unexpected appearance…! Lorraine stalwarts Mark Heyes and LA’s finest Ross King will also continue to provide their expertise and there is even a worldwide exclusive with Little Mix to begin the new term in suitable showbiz style.

“This new term on Lorraine brings with it fresh new content, even more of our favourite showbiz guests live in the studio, brand new contributors and powerful life-saving campaigns viewers have come to expect on the show. It’s set to be our best term yet and with Lorraine back at the helm, we couldn’t be more excited about our line up. Grab a cuppa with us and settle in with Lorraine this autumn.” – Victoria Kennedy, Lorraine Editor,