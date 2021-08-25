Mel B to open her lunchbox on Channel 4

Channel 4’s daytime show Steph’s Packed Lunch is to become Mel B’s Packed Lunch on Friday 10th September as part of the channel’s Black to Front Project.

Former Spice Girl and recent performer on ITV’s The Masked Singer Melanie Brown is making her live presenting debut as she takes the helm of the lunchtime show, which broadcasts live from Mel’s hometown of Leeds each weekday. Mel will be joined by popular Steph’s Packed Lunch regular and football icon Chris Kamara, while resident chef Freddy Forster cooks up tasty treats in the kitchen.

Mel B’s Packed Lunch will feature celebrity guests, topical chat, real-life issues and consumer items. Plus, our regular lunchmates will be in the studio to join in the conversation and add different opinions and perspectives to discussions.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun and I can’t wait to spice up lunchtime television. I’m also really proud to be part of Channel 4’s Black to Front Project, that’s something to really celebrate.” – Melanie Brown

Mel B’s Packed Lunch will broadcast live from 12.30pm on Friday 10th September on Channel 4 and All 4. It is produced by Expectation in partnership with West Yorkshire-based Can Can Productions.