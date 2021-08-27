Together TV to air day of documentaries to mark Battle of Britain anniversary

The day of programming will air next month on the channel.

To memorialise the anniversary of the Battle of Britain, on Wednesday 15 September 2021 Together TV will be showing four documentaries about the events surrounding this legendary World War II battle.

The programming includes 13 Hours That Saved Britain, Fighting the Blue, Spitfire: Birth of a Legend and Leaders of World War II: The Early Years.

The Battle of Britain was a military campaign of the Second World War, in which the Royal Air Force and the Fleet Air Arm of the Royal Navy defended the United Kingdom against large-scale attacks by Nazi Germany’s air force.

The 15 September 1940 was officially named Battle of Britain Day as it was the day when RAF Fighter Command claimed what proved to be a decisive victory over the German Luftwaffe.

In 13 Hours That Saved Britain, the programme takes a look at the events of a single day, 15th September 1940 –a day now celebrated as Battle of Britain Day. Dramatic footage of aerial combat combined with contemporary interviews will illustrate how these events still resonate with a new generation.The documentary is a gripping and powerful account of the pilots of Fighter Command who defended Britain and the strong arm behind the shield, a nation united to defend its freedom and pave the way for the eventual victory.

Fighting the Blue is a four-part social history documentary series featuring stories of human interest from 1940, exploring the courage and resilience of the human spirit during the Battle for Britain. People from all over the globe who joined the Royal Air Force explain what it was like to live through this fundamental conflict. Titles are Spirits in the Wind, A New Revolution, The Fighting Few and Fire in their Hearts.

While to this day, the Spitfire remains in our minds as the fighter aircraft that saved Britain from invasion and defeat. This documentary, Spitfire: Birth of a Legend, tells the story of this legendary aircraft from a radical design to the fighter aircraft that became the symbol of Britain’s determination to fight on to victory. The story, along with dramatic archive and colour films of aerial combat, graphically illustrates the appeal and fascination the Spitfire has maintained since it fought in WWII.

And finally Leaders of World War II: The Early Years brings in focus Charles De Gaulle, Adolf Hitler and Winston Churchill. Asking whether we know the stories of these three men, 20 years earlier, in the midst of the First World War? Courageous soldiers, cowards, or hotheads? Who led the way in the mud of the trenches? Who committed feats in battles? Who escaped? For the first time ever you will discover the incredible history of the leaders of the Second World War in the hell of 1914-1918, the Great War.

Together TV broadcasts on Freeview 82, Sky 170, Virgin 269 and Freesat 164