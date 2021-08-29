Twelve celebrities head into the wilds of the Scottish Hebrides…

Best on the Box highlight for August 29th.

Twelve celebrities – TV presenter, Ulrika Jonsson, TV presenters, Saira Khan and Ore Oduba; TV personalities, Kerry Katona, Vicky Pattison and Jake Quickenden; singer, actress and West End leading lady, Alexandra Burke; Olympic Gold medallist James Cracknell; former Premiership Footballer, Kieron Dyer; Paralympic Athlete, Aled Davies; TV star and musician, Wes Nelson and BMX and track world champion, Shanaze Reade -head into the wilds of the Scottish Hebrides as Chief Instructor Ant Middleton and his team of Directing Staff apply pressure through a series of gruelling tasks and interrogations that will test the recruits both physically and mentally.

Do these celebrities have what it takes to pass SAS selection? In this first episode, the recruits tackle the ‘trainasium’ – an aerial assault course designed to test how candidates manage fear. As the recruits get to know each other and relationships form, some of them are already feeling the pressure of the course.

TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson and TV personality Kerry Katona must face their demons and delve into their pasts. For the final task in this phase the recruits must attempt to rescue a hostage from a building that has been exposed to CS gas.

Over eight days, the twelve celebrities will be put through a series of gruelling tasks and interrogations that will test them both physically and mentally. Each will confront surprising truths about themselves, to discover their true self. Not everyone will have what it takes to make it to the end of this unique version of SAS selection.

Celebrity SAS, Channel 4, 9 pm