Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 31st August

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, August 31.

Having failed her performance review, Ash makes it clear to her mum that she blames her for previously threatening her manager. Keen to make amends, Suki plans to expand her empire by buying another property and making it a GP surgery so Ash can work there.

Ash is angered by her mum’s plans but Honey makes her see another viewpoint. Later, Suki and Honey get dressed up for the Pride of Walford Awards.

Meanwhile, Mick and Shirley press Gray for more details on his sighting of Tina. Later, Shirley promises Mick that Sharon and Phil are going down unless they tell the truth about Ian.

Elsewhere, Sheree takes matters into her own hands. Kat reiterates to Tommy that she can’t take Scarlett on. Zack feels guilty when Nancy suggests they go into business together using her money.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Nate is bemused to discover that Tracy wasn’t at Priya’s last night.

Faith locates Tracy, lost in thought and searching for her dad’s tree. Tracy can’t help revealing her delusions to Faith who suspects she has post-natal depression.

Meanwhile, Laurel can see how much Liv is struggling with her recovery and offers her some encouragement.

Elsewhere, Meena lets herself into Victoria’s house and starts to mess with her things. She’s forced to hide when Victoria arrives home, grabbing a nearby paperweight. Meena manages to stay out of sight, but her phone buzzes at the wrong moment.

Later, Manpreet explains to Meena that Aiesha has been taken into hospital in Ibiza and is in critical condition. As Manpreet begs for Meena’s help, Meena struggles to tear herself away from keeping an eye on David and Vic.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Cindy talks to Lydia about Luke’s condition while Luke channels his energy into helping Tony save The Hutch. Luke suggests to Tony that they stage a robbery for the insurance money. Tony reluctantly agrees, but will it be a success?

Meanwhile, Cleo talks to Joel about coming clean about Walter’s attacker, but he manages to convince her that silence is best. Since he’s the only one that knows the truth, he offers to be her shoulder to lean on.

Elsewhere, Mercedes pretends to Bobby that everything is fine. Later, a decision is made.

Also, Theresa admits she wants to take things to the next step, but Shaq is uninterested.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm