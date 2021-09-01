ITV to air special Tenable for Soccer Aid

The daytime quiz has a special footie twist.

This afternoon Sally Lindsay presents a special edition of the quiz show Tenable as a team of footballers join forces in the hope of winning 125,000 pounds for Soccer Aid for UNICEF.

Professional women’s football team, the London City Lionesses, take on the Tenable Tower as they attempt to answer top ten list questions and win a huge amount of money for UNICEF. Have they got what it takes to score a Perfect 10?

Sally is sharing the presenting duties on the ITV daytime show alongside original host Warwick Davis as they alternate episodes.

Back in April Sally shared her thoughts on hosting the programme:

How does it feel to be hosting Tenable?

I’m a huge fan of Tenable and am delighted I’m able to share the presenting responsibilities with Warwick. The demands of his workload meant that he wasn’t able to record every show in the series.

What were Warwick’s words of advice?

He said just be in tune with the people, it is the public who make this show what it is.

How would you describe your hosting style?

I’m very relaxed about it I think. I felt very at home on a gameshow set weirdly and loved getting to know the contestants.

Are you usually at home shouting the answers at the TV? Is it hard not to join in when hosting?

I am! It’s so easy at home! And if I know an answer it’s hard not to blurt it out!

Are you competitive or in it for the fun when it comes to quizzing yourself?

I’m always in it for the fun, but get quite emotionally involved when it’s for charity.

Have you ever been watching a quiz and seen yourself come up as a clue/ answer?

Yes! I was an answer on The Chase! My phone didn’t stop pinging!

How would you fare on Tenable? What sort of subject would you want to come up?

I think Tenable is one of the tough ones, it really takes no prisoners. So I’m not sure how I would do to be honest. If Carry On films came up or sit-coms or light entertainment of the 80s I may be in with a chance!

Tenable airs weekdays at 3pm on ITV, STV and UTV and ITV Hub