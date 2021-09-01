Rick Edwards joins Rachel Burden for Breakfast

It’s a new sound to breakfast on 5 Live.

The new-sound 5 Live Breakfast will launch in November with Rick Edwards joining Rachel Burden as Nicky Campbell moves on to new programming.

“When it comes to 5 Live, I’m a long-time listener, first-time breakfast-show-presenter. I’ve always loved the station’s heady mix of news, sport and free-wheeling conversation. I realise I have some big boots to fill – I checked, and Nicky Campbell’s an eye-watering UK12! – but I’m very excited about popping them on and sitting alongside the brilliant Rachel every morning.” – Rick Edwards

Rick has worked at the station since 2019 and takes over from Nicky Campbell who is moving to present a later show on 5 Live every weekday morning. Rick joins a daytime line-up that already includes Naga Munchetty, Adrian Chiles, Nihal Arthanayake and Tony Livesey.

Edwards began his career on the stand-up circuit after graduating with a degree in Natural Sciences from the University of Cambridge, and has since gone on to present popular television shows such as BBC One’s daytime quiz show !mpossible, River Hunters and BBC Three’s Free Speech.

“It’s a joy and a privilege to be starting a new chapter on 5 Live Breakfast with Rick. He has a love of sport and curiosity about the world which our 5 Live family will love. Plus he knows a lot about octopuses, which will surely come in handy at some point.” – Rachel Burden

BBC Radio 5 Live brings audiences news, sport and topical conversation.