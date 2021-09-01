Lambs, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and Lee Mack…

Telly Today highlights for September 1st.

Lambing Life: Our Lives

Working around the clock with her father David is nothing new, but this year she must juggle the busiest weeks of the farming calendar with the reopening of her alternative therapy business as Covid restrictions lift. Delivering lambs one minute and giving relaxing massages to humans the next is going to be a challenge, but caring is what Chloe does best.

With 150 sheep added to the 600-strong flock this year, Chloe and David must put their own needs aside to welcome and care for more than 1,000 new arrivals, day and night.

At just 24 years old, Chloe is determined to keep the family tradition alive for future generations to come. With tight profit margins, she hopes running a beauty business will help to keep the farm afloat, ensuring the survival of her dream – to take over the business she knows and loves.

BBC One, 7.30 pm

Changing Rooms

In this episode, two sets of neighbours make over each other’s rooms in Leeds.

Former teacher Pauline – with the help of her daughter Lilly – wants her purple floor-to-ceiling front room to be even more vibrant! Next door, self-proclaimed cat lady Amanda – with the help of her daughter Rachel – is hoping that her uninspiring grey living room can be transformed into a scandi-style haven for her and the cats.

As always Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is on hand to give one home a spruce-up while Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead of 2LG Studio give the other home a clean sweep. The proceedings are overseen by host Anna Richardson along with carpenter and joiner Tibby Singh.

Channel 4, 8 pm

Lee Mack’s Road to Soccer Aid

Lee Mack’s Road to Soccer Aid follows Lee’s hilarious journey to get match fit, improve his technique and banish his footballing demons in the hope that he will score at Manchester City’s Eithad Stadium on the 4 September. After three penalty misses in three consecutive Soccer Aid matches, Lee has his work cut out and has decided to pull up his socks and pull out all the stops to make Soccer Aid 2021 his year.

Along the way, Lee meets some famous friends, experts and sporting legends to help him achieve his dream.

This special will also explore how children around the world have benefitted from the generosity of the Soccer Aid audience as Lee finds out more about the lives that have been changed by the extraordinary work of UNICEF. He’ll also be asking his famous friends to sponsor him along the way, which results in a few unexpected challenges for Lee.

ITV, 9 pm