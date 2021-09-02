Rakuten TV boost lifestyle, sport, and entertainment content

Rakuten TV has struck a deal with Alchimie to provide a range of themed channels to the platform.

The rollout of new channels under the new agreement continues Rakuten TV’s expansion of free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. The latest acquisitions further enhance the offering by Rakuten TV in their lifestyle, sport, and entertainment content.

The channels will be rolled out progressively, starting with eight channels; HUMANITY, Luxe TV, MMA TV, Big Names, Motorsport TV, Télézap, Explore by TVPlayer and Krime, which will be available in multiple territories across Rakuten TV’s 42 country reach. L’Atelier des Chefs, which has already launched as part of Rakuten TV’s new culinary channels’ expansion, is also available. More Alchimie channels will be added to the Rakuten TV portfolio in the near future.

“Partnering with Alchimie is another milestone in our European expansion and reinforces our commitment to deliver localised and relevant content to all audiences. Thanks to Alchimie’s wide variety of content, our line-up expands, providing a broad range of choices for all tastes, from culinary to sports or documentaries.” – Teresa López, Head of Content at Rakuten TV

Launching in the UK, Ireland, France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Italy, HUMANITY provides factual documentaries, fictional series and conferences about challenges and issues society is currently facing, from the technological revolution, geopolitics, climate change and spirituality.

Exploration of our planet continues with the Explore by TVPlayer channel, where viewers will be able to explore the mysteries of our planet, oceans, and space onboard an amazing journey through space and time.

Sports fans will be able to tune into MMA TV (in the UK, Ireland, Spain and Italy) and Motorsport TV (in France, Belgium and Luxembourg). As Mixed Martial Arts popularity increases, viewers of the MMA TV channel will be able to share a state-of-the-art sports experience through the new generation of MMA fighters and a range of content delving into this world. Engine and racing enthusiasts will be able to quench their thirst for the latest news about cars and racing, allowing them to discover motorsports in an innovative way through the Motorsport TV channel.

Luxe TV provides a touch of luxury, as the channel – launching in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, the UK and Ireland – is dedicated to all the facets of the refined art of living, covering luxury cars, jewellery, fashion, travel and celebrity lifestyle.

Through Alchimie’s Krime channel, true crime enthusiasts in France, Belgium and Luxembourg will be able to dive into hours of thrilling stories of missing persons, unsolved mysteries, cold cases, and grisly murders.

BIG NAME launches in Italy, showcasing a who’s who of iconic characters. Discover fascinating biopics that retrace the history of the greatest names of humankind, and in France, Belgium, and Luxembourg Télézap allows viewers to catch up on their favourite TV shows, offering a summary of the most memorable moments of current TV programs.

“We’re very pleased that Rakuten TV has chosen Alchimie as a content partner across Europe. Our vast content library contains a range of premium programming in multiple languages, so Alchimie is in an excellent position to provide RakutenTV with entertaining themed channels across Europe with regularly refreshed, high-quality content in local languages.” – Nicolas d’HUEPPE, CEO at Alchimie.

Rakuten TV linear channels are currently accessible for FREE on the Rakuten TV app on Samsung and LG Smart TV devices. Users can easily launch the app with a single click through the branded remote-control button and the pre-installed app.