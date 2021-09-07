Jamie Oliver leads the quest to find the next big name in cookery

A cookbook deal with Penguin Random House is up for grabs.

Channel 4 have started a search to discover who has the recipe for success, and a winning cookbook concept, in their latest Jamie Oliver fronted series. The competition is open to foodies from all walks of life, from humble home cooks and unknown chefs to Instagram food influencers and street food vendors.

“I have been crafting cookbooks for over 20 years and I know the dedication, skill and intuition it takes to create recipes people want to buy and try at home. Breaking into publishing is incredibly difficult – an impossible dream for so many amazing cooks out there – so I am just so excited to get out there and discover incredible new talent, new perspectives and new approaches to cooking and food. We know the talent is out there and I’m thrilled to be able to help them fulﬁll their potential.” – Jamie Oliver

Jamie, having developed 25 cookbooks during his career, will mentor the contestants, sharing his knowledge and experience to help develop their skills and passion for food. Over seven episodes and with Jamie’s guidance, our would-be cookery authors must prove to publishers and expert judges they have what it takes to create a bestseller.

The series begins with wannabe cookbook authors from across the country pitching their unique cookbook ideas and signature dishes. The panel of experts will pick their favourites to return for the next part of the process, where the competitors must cook more dishes, hone their book concepts and see how well their recipes measure up to testers at home.

Packed full of incredible food, the series culminates with three ﬁnalists bringing their books to life for the judges and industry experts in a ﬁnal pitch for the ultimate prize. Only one foodie will walk away with their very own publishing deal with Michael Joseph at Penguin Random House.

“We are a nation of cookbook enthusiasts and now we’re going to find a new star to enter the market. With such a massive prize on offer and so many different styles of cooking in the competition, this is going to be very exciting.” – Clemency Green, commissioning editor for Channel 4

To apply to take part, please visit: https://www.plumpictures.co.uk/cookbookstar