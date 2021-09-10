Pick of the Plots: Friday 10th September

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, September 10.

Kat is convinced that Janine is behind Scarlett’s disappearance. However, when Billy gets a text from Janine and meets up with her, it becomes apparent that she isn’t.

Out in the Square, Shirley fumes at the sight of Phil and Gray getting on. Gray tries to deflect her anger on to Phil.

At the Mitchell’s, Phil is suspicious of Tommy as he heads upstairs with some biscuits. He is distracted when an angry Shirley arrives. Shirley knocks Phil to the floor with a baseball bat, before leaving in a panic.

Meanwhile, after sending Kat on a wild goose chase, Janine heads to the Mitchell’s in search of her daughter. Her hunch is right – Tommy has been hiding her. The kids have heard the commotion with Phil and Shirley and want to call the police but Janine has other ideas.

Janine scuffles with the kids and they fail to notice Scarlett’s jumper landing on the lit hob. Flames start to rise…

Elsewhere, Ruby makes a decision; Jack confronts Linda.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

With the jury out Imran is still fighting to prove Kelly’s innocence, while Abi is desperate to unmask Corey for the killer he is.

Abi intends to find some hard proof that Stefan bribed a witness. Kevin wishes she’d just leave it to Imran. Back in court the verdict is in, will justice be served?

Later, the residents discuss the verdict and meanwhile there is some shocking news from the prison.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

The siege continues.

Meanwhile, Marlon makes a reckless gamble.

Elsewhere, Tracy warns Nate not to expect an instant fix, but he’s proud of how she’s working through it all.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

As part of Channel 4’s Black To Front Project, in this special hour-long episode, a birthday BBQ brings the Deveraux family together, and surprise guests help shed light on the family’s history. Felix returns to win back the love of his life, Martine.

In an unexpected turn of events, Felix’s son DeMarcus shows up, and a bid to win his father’s affection leads to an accident that could have deadly consequences.

Meanwhile, Prince struggles to woo his new fiancée, under the watchful eye of his disapproving mum.

Elsewhere, Ripley is faced with an unexpected house guest, and unrequited love hangs in the air for Brooke and Ripley.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm