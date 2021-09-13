Sky announce air date for Succession 3

The return of Succession is set for Monday, 18th October on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW.

Succession, Series three, will be available to watch in the UK from 2 am on Monday, 18th October, the same time as the award-winning series will be broadcast stateside.

Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of the second series Logan Roy begins the third run in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

Returning cast for these latest episodes includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter and James Cromwell. Additional cast includes Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody and Hope Davis.

Succession is created by Jesse Armstrong with the first two series available to catch up now on Sky On Demand and on NOW. See the season three trailer below.