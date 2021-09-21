Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 21st September

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, September 21.

The Taylors have it out with Rainie and Stuart who are dumbfounded at the false accusation. Later, Stuart threatens Mick for trying to jeopardise his family.

Meanwhile, Sonia suggests to Rocky that she invest her inheritance that she has been given early by Dot into Rocky’s warehouse development idea. They are interrupted by Ethan trying to make amends, but Sonia firmly rejects him.

Later Rocky sees Ethan’s car and takes matters into his own hands.

Elsewhere, Kathy gives Harvey the brush off.

Also, Sheree encourages Isaac to look after himself, noting that Lola is preoccupied with the aftermath of the fire but Isaac takes this as his cue to ask Lola and Lexi to move in with him.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm (8pm BBC Scotland)



Kim puts pressure on Paddy to dope her new racehorse in exchange for her help with Al. She warns him that his problems could worsen if her doped horse doesn’t win its race.

Meanwhile, a hooded figure breaks into The Woolpack, crowbars open the till and pockets its contents. Charity is knocked over when she catches the intruder, who flees from the scene. Charity is left unconscious in a pool of blood.

At the hospital, a distraught Chas reveals to Paddy that Charity has a bleed on the brain.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Fergus doesn’t take no for an answer as he tries to get Warren to do a dodgy job for him.

Meanwhile, Cher struggles to get through to Sylver on the phone but presents the façade to others that all is well. Cher bumps into Timmy and he breaks some shocking news to her. Romeo offers Cher a place to stay and she misinterprets this as him wanting her back.

Later, Mercedes tells Sylver that she has cleared his debt, but he’s not as grateful as she expected. She tells him that she won’t try to stop him if he leaves, but what will he decide?

Elsewhere, Yazz, Peri, Sid and Juliet celebrate their achievements, but Sid’s feeling anxious about the progress of his police application.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Harriet overhears Royce and Okuro discussing Marvin’s statement and turns up at the surgery to ask Valerie where Marvin could be now. Val panics and lies to Harriet, saying that Marvin mentioned a daughter in Dundee, he might have gone to see her?

Meanwhile, Val tracks him down at the garages he’s living in to encourage him again to give his statement – it’s the only way he’ll be safe! Having followed Val, Harriet threatens Marvin to try to force him to leave town.

Both scared out of their wits by Harriet, Val and Marvin turn up on Emma’s door. Emma is pleased Val found Marvin so that they can take him to the station tomorrow to give his statement, but less pleased when Val is too scared to sleep alone, meaning she ends up in Emma’s bed.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm