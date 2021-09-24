Brendan Sheerin to take celebs on a ‘Ghost Trip’

The programme will haunt E4 screens this Autumn.

“I’m really happy that we are able to expand the Coach Trip brand with this whole new premise for the show. Our celebs will truly be in for the thrill of their life and maybe we’ll even get a scream or two out of Brendan” – Jonathan Rothery, Commissioning Editor

Everyone’s favourite tour guide Brendan Sheerin is back, but this time he’s leaving behind the sunny sites of Europe and taking the coach on its most ghoulish adventure yet – on a Celeb Ghost Trip. Brendan and six celebrity pairings will travel around the UK to some of the spookiest locations imaginable. Instead of topping up their tans, our celebs will be wrapping up warm as they experience some truly scary activities from ghost hunting through to spine-tingling overnight stays as well as the odd creepy forfeit.

In true Coach Trip tradition, one thing remains the same – Brendan is armed with his yellow and red cards. Each night, the celebrities will vote for who they least enjoy traveling with. Get two yellows and they’re kicked off to be replaced by new famous faces.

“I am over the moon that Coach Trip is back and I cannot wait to dust off my clipboard once again! It’s a whole new take on the format of the show and I am really looking forward to exploring the UK and seeing a few celebrities step outside of their comfort zone. Do you believe in the supernatural….?” – Brendan Sheerin

Celeb Ghost Trip will be produced by 12 Yard Productions and will air later this year on E4.