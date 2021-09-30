Crime + Investigation moves from murder to stalking with new commission

The channel is expanding its ‘I Am A…’ brand.

Following on from the success of its I Am A Killer series, Crime + Investigation are extending the franchise to one of the fastest rising crime phenomena. I Am A Stalker is a co-production with Netflix, and it is scheduled to premiere in the UK on Crime + Investigation in 2022.

“I Am A Killer was a captivating and unsettling series that put viewers face to face with murderers and was incredibly well received by our knowledgeable and passionate audience. We’re confident that I Am a Stalker will prove to be as popular with Crime+Investigation viewers as we’re taken into the mind of people who have committed the most bizarre of crimes.” – Diana Carter, Commissioning Editor and Head of Talent at A+E Networks UK.

Approximately 1.4 million people are stalked every year in the U.S. alone, ranging from intrusive behaviour to the most severe and sometimes fatal attacks. In I Am A Stalker convicted stalkers tell the programme, in their own chilling words, how love turned into a deadly obsession in face first, captivating in-depth interviews.

From the makers of I Am a Killer, I Am A Stalker takes viewers inside the minds of 8 individuals with a history of being stalkers. The perpetrators will tell their story from their perspective in a thought-provoking, and emotionally confrontational style that also features first person testimony from their courageous victims who survived these shocking crimes.

The series covers a variety of stalking cases, from disgruntled exes and co-workers infatuated with their colleagues, to virtual strangers. The programme is produced by Transistor Films for Crime + Investigation® and Netflix.