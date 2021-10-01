Celebrity Hunted to return to Channel 4

Celebrity Hunted, will return to Channel 4 next year.

This brand-new fourth series will once more see eight famous faces go on the run as fugitives, hoping to evade capture by the Hunters. The celebrity fugitives taking part in the series for Stand Up To Cancer are confirmed as Olympic silver medallist Iwan Thomas and two-time Paralympic gold medallist Richard Whitehead, Made in Chelsea stars Ollie and Gareth Locke, Actress Chizzy Akudolu and queen of UK garage Lisa Maffia, Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne and international reality TV star Chloe Veitch.

“We are pleased to be bringing back the edge-of-your-seat game of cat and mouse with a confident batch of VIPs supporting the Stand Up To Cancer campaign. The forthcoming run will see both the Fugitives and the Hunters come up against new challenges in a Britain that has drastically changed since 2019’s series. We’re looking forward to seeing who will emerge as victors.” – Ian Dunkley, Commissioning Editor for Factual Entertainment at Channel 4

The eight celebrities will attempt to stay off the radar and remain at large for two weeks as a new crack team of hunters try and hunt them down. With former police officers, intelligence, and army personnel hot on their tail and faces recognisable across the UK, will they be able to remain undetected? The celebrities will be taking part for Stand Up To Cancer, the joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

“Hunted is back. More crazy fugitive tactics, more Jason Bourne tech, and more mayhem than ever before. We’ve a stellar set of celebrity fugitives – all fantastic characters, with impressive tricks up their sleeves. Up against them, our meanest team of Hunters yet. Get ready for the thrill of the chase.” – Tom Hutchings, Executive Producer for Shine TV

Celebrity Hunted and Hunted will air on Channel 4 in 2022.