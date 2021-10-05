It’s time to Never Mind the Buzzcocks once more

Best on the Box choice for Tuesday, October 5th…

Never Mind the Buzzcocks

“Buzzcocks is one of those truly iconic shows and to be bringing it back with Greg Davies at the helm, alongside Daisy May Cooper, Noel Fielding and Jamali Maddix is a buzz and a treat for lovers of tuneless humming everywhere.” – Director of Sky Arts and Entertainment for Sky, Phil Edgar-Jones



Hosted by Greg Davies with team captain Noel Fielding this week joined by comedian Richard Ayoade and DJ Majestic whilst team captain Daisy May Cooper and regular Jamali Maddix welcome singer, presenter and former Saturday Mollie King in the third episode of this revived series.

From absurd first-time experiences for Snoop Dogg and Elton John to appearances from Blazin’ Squad and Big Bruvaz, no area of music trivia is left undiscussed.

“I have always loved Never Mind the Buzzcocks and am thrilled to be the new host on Sky. We have brilliant comedic talent on the team and plenty of exciting musical guests will be joining us. All that being said, I’m so sure that no one reads these press quotes in their entirety that I’m going to finish by listing types of bread: rye, sourdough, sliced white. Oh, and cob.” – Greg Davies



Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Sky Max, 9 pm