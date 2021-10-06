Ben Miller and Frances de la Tour return to Professor T

ITV has commissioned a second six-part series of the smart crime drama.

Set against the stunning backdrop of one of the world’s most prestigious educational institutions, Cambridge University, the second run of Professor T will see Jasper Tempest and his mother Adelaide, seek help from a therapist, which in turn will uncover more secrets from Professor T’s troubled childhood.

The Professor will continue to help the police solve unusual crimes, rekindling his former relationship with Chief Inspector Christina Brand played by Juliet Aubrey.

Meanwhile, Professor T’s protégé Inspector Lisa Donckers played by Emma Naomi (Bridgerton) begins to regret prioritising her career over her budding relationship with police partner Dan Winters played by Barney White.

Airing on ITV during the summer of 2021, the launch episode of Professor T attracted an impressive 5.41m viewers on ITV (28 day consolidated), also performing strongly stateside where it was broadly carried by local PBS stations and is streaming on the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel, pbs.org and the PBS Video app.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the ITV and PBS audiences for taking Professor T to their hearts, and we are actively plotting an even quirkier and uplifting Season Two. Expect more baffling crimes, more breath-taking scenery, and some answers to the most intriguing mystery of all: what is it, exactly, in his childhood, that makes the Professor tick?” – Ben Miller

The second series will once again be filmed in Belgium and Cambridge, during the spring of 2022. Professor T is currently available to viewers to catch up on ITV Hub and also available to BritBox UK subscribers who can stream the boxset series.