Europe’s Biggest Dance Show returns to Radio 1

Radio 1 will be partnering with nine radio stations from across eight countries for a marathon broadcast showcasing the best of each nation’s dance scene.

The nine stations will join forces with Radio 1 for the mass simulcast on Friday 29 October. Radio 1’s Dance Party host Danny Howard will kick off the marathon show at 6.30pm with 30 minutes of the hottest dance music from the biggest UK acts before handing over to the next country.

From the station’s first broadcast in Ibiza over 25 years ago to the Radio 1 Residency and the iconic Essential Mix, Radio 1 has a rich history of championing dance music in the UK and around the world, with the first show of this kind taking place in 2019. Now a highly anticipated feature of the dance music calendar, Europe’s Biggest Dance Show unites stations from across the European Broadcasting Union to bring the very best in dance music to an audience of millions.

Danny Howard says: “I always love when Radio 1 do these special nights because you get to hear so much amazing music from each respective country, it’s a real treat! I feel honoured to be stepping up and representing the UK to showcase the best new music and talent we have to offer but not only that, Halloween weekend is traditionally a huge party weekend and with two years’ worth of raving to make up for, what better way to do it than partnering up with our friends across the continent for this monumental occasion. Get involved!”

Listeners can hear all the action live on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Sounds from 6.30pm on Friday 29 October.