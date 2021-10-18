ITV reveal first look images of The Voice 2022

The Voice UK returns to ITV next year.



“Whenever I’m back in The Voice UK studio, my expectations are exceeded. I love the anticipation of hearing unknown singers and I can’t wait to see what’s in store this time around!” – Sir Tom Jones

Following the announcement last week that The Voice UK is back in production for its eleventh series, the broadcaster today unleashed a first-look image of the programme.

In the search for the next singing sensation – Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am – have once again assumed their roles as the superstar Coaches and returned to their seats in the most iconic chairs on television. Much-loved television presenter Emma Willis returns as host, and will once again preside over all of the action.

“It feels so good to be back! I had the most amazing time last series, and I am so excited to be returning to my big red chair. Winning with Craig last series was a special moment and I am determined to keep a hold of my crown!” – Anne-Marie

“I’m excited to be returning to the UK, my second home, as we start filming the next series of The Voice UK. Discovering fresh and unique voices is what this show is all about, so I am looking forward to meeting Britain’s next wave of talent.” – will.i.am

Hopefuls looking for a shot at stardom will take to the stage in a bid to be crowned this series’ winner, securing a recording contract with Universal’s label UMOD.

This series will also see a fresh new addition to the format – The Callbacks – where hopeful contestants that made it through the Blind Auditions will battle it out to earn their place in the Semi-Final.

“I cannot wait to be reunited with The Voice UK family! We always have so much fun making the show and I’m sure this series will be no exception. Anne-Marie needs to watch out because this series I’m taking back the title!” – Olly Murs

The Voice UK is set to return to ITV and ITV Hub in 2022.