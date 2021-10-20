Corrie’s Beverley Callard and Radio 1’s Jordan North reunite for five-part ITV series

The former Landlady of the Rovers Return is heading overland in Spain for a new ITV series.

The popular duo are reuniting after their successful I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! stint last year and they have a mission! Beverley is renewing her wedding vows with husband Jon in Spain and has enlisted Jordan to help her plan and organise the special day.

Jordan will join Beverley travelling overland throughout Spain together, immersing themselves in local culture, enjoying everything from flamenco dancing to mud bathing and grape crushing to paella making! They’ll also be picking up all the wedding essentials they need along the way including cake, wines and the all-important dress!

Beverley will also be encouraging Jordan to face his long list of fears by taking on some thrill-seeking activities like flyboarding, ziplining and even paragliding. Can he overcome his nerves and build on the confidence he developed in the castle?

With Beverley and Jordan in-charge of the wheel and map-reading, anything could go wrong and with unplanned pit stops, surprise activities and tearful reunions along the way, this is a road trip like no other. After a year of lockdown Beverly and Jordan are ready for some excitement. We’ll see them push themselves to their limit with high octane activities but also share some tender moments as they reflect on their time in the castle and prepare for Beverley’s big day.

The pair will travel through Northern Spain, Madrid, Toledo, Valencia and Benidorm before arriving in Mojacar, Almeria, where Beverley has a home and which, by coincidence, is just minutes from where Jordan’s parents now live. It’s here where the trip will culminate in an emotional renewal ceremony in the Spanish sunshine.

Beverley and Jordan: Destination Wedding begins tonight at 8 pm on ITV.