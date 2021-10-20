Michael Sheen and Nathalie Emmanuel to star in Sky Cinema festive special

Michael Sheen and Nathalie Emmanuel to star in new Sky Original film Last Train to Christmas.

Sky has announced that Michael Sheen and Nathalie Emmanuel have joined the cast of Last Train to Christmas, a brand new Sky Original film. Written and directed by Julian Kemp, produced by Sky, Future Artists Entertainment and Stigma Films the title will release on Sky Cinema and streaming service NOW this Christmas, available from 18th December.

Tony Towers (Sheen) is about to take the trip of a lifetime.

It’s 1985 and he’s a successful nightclub manager, a local celebrity and engaged to a much younger woman, Sue (Emmanuel). Things are going great. But when he embarks upon the 3:17 to Nottingham for a Christmas family reunion, things get a little strange. Moving up a carriage to the buffet car lands him in 1995, where he finds his clubs have failed and his life has fallen apart.

Tony discovers that by moving up and down this fateful train, he can transport himself forward and backwards to various stages of his life. Not only that, but the actions he takes in one carriage directly affect his life in the next. The question is, can Tony change his life – and the lives of the people he loves – for the better, or will he just make things worse?