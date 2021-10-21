Its decision time in All Creatures Great and Small

Best on the Box choice for October 21st…

All Creatures Great and Small comes to an end this evening with the sixth and last episode in the current series.

Three months had passed since the end of series one as we returned to the goings on in the Yorkshire dales. A trip back home to Glasgow presented James with a dilemma that would mean choosing between the people he loves. As Helen and James navigated their feelings for one another, Siegfried, Tristan and Mrs Hall were also forced to consider their places in the world, while James had to decide between supporting his family and following his heart.

As Chamberlain headed to meet with Hitler in Munich, James prepared to face his parents and give them some difficult news. Meanwhile, the prospect of a return to war acted as a timely reminder to make the most of life while you can. But James’s agenda was derailed by an emergency with the Alderson’s pregnant mare Candy.

Tonight James hopes that he can show his parents why the Dales mean so much to him. He also introduces them to Helen, hoping that they will love her and understand why living in Darrowby is so important to him. Tristan remains at a professional crossroads, but when Mrs Donovan’s dog ends up in an accident, he learns a valuable lesson that helps him make a decision about his future.

All Creatures Great and Small: Home Truths, 9 pm on Channel 5