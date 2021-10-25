On this Day 1965: Footage of Ladywood as the old makes way for the new

On this Day: October 25th, 1965

A mix of mute shots and Gwyn Richards report for ATV Today.

The opening mute shots show scenes in and around Ladywood in Birmingham. The footage shows new tower blocks and maisonettes followed by terraced houses due for demolition including a small back courtyard and street with gas lamps.

The items also features Icknield Port Road, the frontage of an Atkinson’s pub, children walking towards a school, a shot of Monument Road and demolition work underway. A walking point of view takes viewers through a back alley to reveal children playing in a courtyard followed by children playing on the derelict redevelopment sites.

Standing outside Gwyn Richards interviews Canon Norman Power, the vicar of Ladywood, about his book ‘The Forgotten People’ which he has written about the redevelopment of the area. He talks about the mistakes being made in putting all people of the same social class together and the mess and debris from demolished areas that in some cases has lasted for years.