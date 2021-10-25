Rose Ayling-Ellis’ Strictly appearances sees ‘sign Language boost’

Over 8 million people watch Strictly Come Dancing making it one of UK television’s hit shows, and its influence is felt off screen too…

Rose Ayling-Ellis is the first deaf celebrity to take on the Strictly dance floor and has been wowing the judges and viewers with her ballroom dances week after week. Now CasinoGrounds.com have analysed Google Trends data over the past week to find that ‘sign language’ – has seen a spike in searches after the first British Sign Language inclusion in choreography on Strictly Come Dancing in its seventeen-year history.

The data reveals that UK searches for ‘sign language’ has seen a 488% rise in searches after Rose and Giovanni’s performance incorporating British Sign Language into their dance on Saturday 23rd October. Search volume for ‘learn sign language’ rocketed after Rose’s performance. It rose 1011% from 5pm to 8pm on Saturday 23rd – in the space of three hours

Before the show began the search volume was around 32 for ‘BSL’, whilst at 8pm – after Rose’s dance, it shot up tremendously to 100. This is a 221% increase in search volume for BSL after seeing it on the viewer’s screens. Rose has previously stated that she wants to “move along” the conversation regarding deaf people and their enjoyment of music.

This analysis has shown that Rose is really making an impact through her appearance on UK televisions every weekend – influencing people to search up about British Sign Language. This data also shows that people, after seeing Rose, want to learn Sign Language themselves.

Rose is best known for her role in EastEnders as Frankie Lewis.

“As a company in the entertainment industry ourselves, it is wonderful to see the ever-growing excitement surrounding Strictly Come Dancing. Especially coming out of the pandemic, shows such as Strictly allow for an escape for people. “The inclusivity shown of BSL, and this representativeness is great to see of the deaf community. This will hopefully both give confidence to people just like Rose, as well as educate viewers on British sign language and the importance of communication.” – A spokesperson for CasinoGrounds.com

Also today Ayling-Ellis’ position as the Strictly favourite has strengthened with the actress now just 4/7 with William Hill. The EastEnders star continues to storm through the rounds and after a high-scoring 37 last week for her Viennese Waltz, she is odds-on to claim the Glitterball trophy.

Despite a top-score of 38 this week, John Whaite drifted out to 7/2, while AJ Odudu remains third favourite at 6/1.

“There’s huge strength of confidence behind Rose Ayling-Ellis at 4/7 and with her performances in the ballroom steadily improving too, she looks tough to beat. John Whaite and AJ Odudu remain her nearest challengers in the market, but despite equally good performances on the dancefloor we have seen them drift to 7/2 and 6/1 respectively.” – Rupert Adams, Spokesperson for William Hill

William Hill – TV/Specials – Strictly Come Dancing

Outright: *

Rose Ayling-Ellis 4/7 John Whaite 7/2 AJ Odudu 6/1 Tom Fletcher 14/1 Adam Peaty 20/1 Tilly Ramsay 25/1 Rhys Stephenson 33/1 Dan Walker 40/1 Sara Davies 40/1 Judi Love 250/1

*Odds correct at time of publication.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One this Saturday and Sunday evening.