‘Little Changes Big Impact’ ad campaign from ITV to mark COP26

The ‘Little Changes Big Impact’ ad campaign hopes to encourage climate action.

ITV marks COP26 this year and reiterates its commitment to taking climate action with a new behaviour changing campaign, Little Changes Big Impact. Produced by ITV Creative, the light-hearted ads encourage viewers to make little sustainable changes in their day to day lives, which, when made together, can add up to a big impact on the planet.

“Everyone wants to do their bit in trying to help the planet, but it can be overwhelming and guilt inducing. With these ads we hope to engage viewers shoulder to shoulder with a light hearted tone and our recognisable content as an easy springboard to doing simple things that can make a big change” – Tony Pipes, Executive Creative Director of ITV Creative



In the worlds of two of their biggest and best-loved shows, The Masked Singer and Love Island, the campaign surprises viewers with a humorous sustainable swap reveal, highlighting how small changes can do more for the planet than you might expect.

Calling viewers to do their bit in reducing carbon emissions, Little Changes Big Impact, which launched last night out of Coronation Street, invites viewers to find out more about ITV’s Net Zero strategy and to learn more about the simple swaps they can take to lessen their environmental impact at ITV Climate. The website contains low effort but high impact tips on reducing your impact on the environment and points audiences to WWF’s carbon calculator tool.

The campaign is just one part of ITV’s Climate Action Week, launching on 1st November. The channel will see a climate action focus across editorial, marketing and commercial throughout the week, inspiring everyone to take action.

Editorial during Climate Action Week will see a wide range of programming taking on green themes, from topical new commissions to coverage in ITV’s live daytime shows, news, current affairs and even quizzes. Beyond its packed editorial schedule and Climate Action focused behaviour change marketing campaign, ITV will further its environmental goals through commercial partnerships under ITV’s sustainable partnership brand, ITV Home Planet, including with eBay, who are the official sponsor of Climate Action Week, as well as new bespoke Home Planet campaigns from Polestar and Severn Trent Water.

“These playful ads show that talking about sustainable behaviour doesn’t have to be dry or worthy – and that making a change to help the planet can be something small. If we all do it, it will have a big impact. We hope these ads, alongside the huge range of ITV’s Climate Action Week editorial content, will help ITV play our part in making a difference as the world comes together for COP26.” – Susie Braun, Director of Social Purpose, ITV



ITV has a rigorous internal plan to, as a business, make significant progress on climate action. ITV has science-based targets to ensure the business meets its goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2030. ITV’s 2020 campaign, The Shows We Never Want to Make, encouraged 1.3 million people to consider their carbon footprint.