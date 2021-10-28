Sky Glass and Sky Q launch fun Halloween voice commands

It’s nearly allAll Hallows’ Eve and Sky are prepared…

In celebration of this spooky season, Sky is bringing together the scariest content via Voice Control with some of the most well-known horror film quotes – available on both Sky Glass and Sky Q. Whether you’re ‘seeing dead people’ or ‘need a bigger boat’, Sky has the entertainment for you and a spooktacular way to access it.

Feeling brave? Try saying “Halloween”, “Scare Me” or “Frighten Me” and be taken straight to our scary collection. For an added thrill, you can say lines from classic thrillers including “Here’s Johnny!”, “I’m a werewolf” or “Candyman, Candyman, Candyman” into your Sky Glass or Sky Q Voice Remote to access a specially curated Halloween destination page.

If you’re a Sky Glass customer, you can also do this hands-free by simply saying “Hello, Sky” before each chilling command.

The list of “Hello, Sky” commands for Halloween:

“Halloween” “Scare Me” “Frighten Me” “Here’s Jonny.” The Shining “Candyman, Candyman, Candyman.” Candyman “We’re going to get you.” The Evil Dead “I’m a werewolf.” An American Werewolf in London “I’m Patrick Bateman.” American Psycho

So, trick or treat… take your pick from Sky’s spooky selection in time for Halloween. You can also ask Sky Glass and Sky Q “What should I watch?” to see personalised recommendations based on your viewing history and what’s trending, including the best entertainment from Sky TV, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ and more.