Broadcasting Sky

Sky Glass and Sky Q launch fun Halloween voice commands

October 28, 2021
Neil Lang
No Comments
It’s nearly allAll Hallows’ Eve and Sky are prepared…

In celebration of this spooky season, Sky is bringing together the scariest content via Voice Control with some of the most well-known horror film quotes – available on both Sky Glass and Sky Q. Whether you’re ‘seeing dead people’ or ‘need a bigger boat’, Sky has the entertainment for you and a spooktacular way to access it.

Feeling brave? Try saying “Halloween”, “Scare Me” or “Frighten Me” and be taken straight to our scary collection. For an added thrill, you can say lines from classic thrillers including “Here’s Johnny!”, “I’m a werewolf” or “Candyman, Candyman, Candyman” into your Sky Glass or Sky Q Voice Remote to access a specially curated Halloween destination page.

If you’re a Sky Glass customer, you can also do this hands-free by simply saying “Hello, Sky” before each chilling command.

The list of “Hello, Sky” commands for Halloween:

  1. “Halloween”
  2. “Scare Me”
  3. “Frighten Me”
  4. “Here’s Jonny.” The Shining
  5. “Candyman, Candyman, Candyman.” Candyman
  6. “We’re going to get you.” The Evil Dead
  7. “I’m a werewolf.” An American Werewolf in London
  8. “I’m Patrick Bateman.” American Psycho

So, trick or treat… take your pick from Sky’s spooky selection in time for Halloween. You can also ask Sky Glass and Sky Q “What should I watch?” to see personalised recommendations based on your viewing history and what’s trending, including the best entertainment from Sky TV, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ and more.

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Broadcasting Channel 4

Yinka Bokinni and Zeze Millz remain Unapologetic for Channel 4

October 28, 2021
Mike Watkins
Broadcasting ITV

Sue Holderness remembers John Challis

October 27, 2021
Neil Lang
Broadcasting Channel 4

Celebs Go Dating 2022 stars revealed

October 27, 2021
James Ryder
BBC Broadcasting

Sally Nugent becomes BBC Breakfast co-host

October 27, 2021
Mike Watkins