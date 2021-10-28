Landscapers starring Olivia Colman and David Thewlis to air on Sky Atlantic in December

Sky today also unleashed the first look trailer for the drama.

The Sky Original drama Landscapers, is described by the production team as ‘an exhilarating and darkly funny exploration of love and fantasy’. Starring Olivia Colman and David Thewlis as husband and wife pair, Susan and Christopher Edwards, alongside Kate O’Flynn, Dipo Ola, Samuel Anderson, David Hayman, Felicity Montagu and Daniel Rigby.

Inspired by real events, the four-part series is created and written by Ed Sinclair and sees writer-director Will Sharpe bring his singular vision to the story. Landscapers tells a unique love story involving a seemingly ordinary couple who become the focus of an extraordinary investigation when a couple of dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham.

Mild-mannered husband and wife Susan (Colman) and Christopher Edwards (Thewlis) have been on the run from reality for over 15 years. When Christopher makes a startling call home to his step-mother, their role in a terrible crime that remained undiscovered for over a decade begins to emerge into the light. As their relationship is subjected to the glare of a full police investigation, the devoted couple are separated for the first time in their marriage.​

As the investigation moves forward, inspired by Susan’s obsession with old Westerns and classic cinema the fantasists cast themselves as Hollywood heroes in narratives of their own invention. Powered by Susan’s extraordinary imagination, Susan and Chris’s fantasy world provides a much needed sanctuary from real-world horrors and their own clawing guilt, but also threatens to undo them completely.

Landscapers is a co-production between Sky and HBO. The Sky Original will premiere on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW on Tuesday 7 December.