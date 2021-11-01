Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas Spreads Holiday Cheer on The Roku Channel

The programme arrives on the streaming service from the 1st of December.

“It was a true honor and a thrill to bring this amazingly talented group of people back together again to make Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas. This movie never would have happened if it wasn’t for the incredible outpouring of love and support from the fans. It really is a Christmas gift for all of us. “I am so grateful to The Roku Channel for believing in the whole Zoey’s team and for allowing us to continue to tell this story. I can’t wait for everyone to see all the passion, feeling and genuine holiday cheer we put into making this film. I believe new audiences and die-hard Zoey viewers alike will enjoy and relate to our family holiday musical movie this year and for many years to come…” – Creator Austin Winsberg

Roku® will debut its first feature-length original film from Lionsgate Television, Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, on The Roku Channel next month. The TV movie is based on the Emmy®-winning show Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

On her first holiday without her father, Zoey attempts to create a magical Christmas for her family just like the ones Mitch used to do. Jane Levy, Mary Steenburgen, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis, Peter Gallagher and Bernadette Peters reprise their roles for this festive offering.

Austin Winsberg wrote, and executive produced the film while Richard Shepard directed and executive produced.

“We knew bringing this story to life was important for the fans and to do so by the holiday season would be the biggest gift we could give the long-time followers of the show. We’re honored to be able to share such a heartfelt holiday tale that will resonate with people for generations to come. Music and the holidays go hand-in-hand, and we’re excited to celebrate Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas right here on The Roku Channel.” – Roku’s Head of Scripted Programming, Colin Davis

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, from December 1st on the Roku Channel