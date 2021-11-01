Annie Nightingale Scholarship launched by Radio 1

BBC Radio 1 has launched this brand new initiative designed to champion up-and-coming DJs in the Dance scene.

Annie Nightingale became the first-ever female DJ on Radio 1 when she joined the station over 50 years ago. Now the station’s longest-serving DJ, she hosts a weekly show on Tuesday nights showcasing the biggest and best new Dance tracks.

“I was the first ever female DJ on radio and am now the longest-serving presenter of any gender. Ever since I began, I have wanted to help other young broadcasters passionate about music to achieve their dreams on the airwaves, and now, we at Radio 1 are to put that on a proper footing. “Each year, Annie Nightingale Presents will promote several budding DJs to hone their craft and give them each an hour-long show, broadcast on Radio 1 in a prominent Saturday night slot. We have selected three new DJs to launch this year’s academy, one each from Bristol, London and Adelaide, Australia.” – Annie Nightingale

The brand new Annie Nightingale Presents Scholarship aims to celebrate and elevate talented women in the electronic music scene by providing them with a national platform to showcase their taste and expertise. With women among those historically underrepresented in many Dance spaces, each year Annie will highlight three DJs she feels are deserving of recognition for their work.

The first three inducted are, Martha. A DJ and broadcaster from South London with roots in community radio and documentary making. Each of Martha’s thoughtfully curated radio shows navigates the fringes of electronic music, with a clear narrative that is grounded in community and storytelling.

LCY has independently played around the UK and Europe, pushing and releasing a darker sound of electronic music. Head of new platform SZNS7N, LCY launched the label with their most recent EP ‘S1N’ and went on to release SZN001; a compilation featuring new UK artists and supported by the likes of Pearson Sound, Pinch and Om Unit.

Annabel Hartlett, known by her stage name Godlands, is an Australian DJ, songwriter, and music producer. Godlands has performed at many Australian music festivals and events, including Festival X 2019, Party In The Paddock, This That, Touch Bass, and Spilt Milk.

They will each appear on a special edition of Annie Nightingale Presents on Saturday 6 November from 10pm-1am.