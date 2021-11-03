Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 3rd November

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, November 3.

Abi explains to Kevin that she stole his money and bought a gun, intent on killing Corey, but Nina talked her out of it. After taking in the news Kevin tells Abi to meet him at the hotel as he still wants to marry her. What will she decide to do?

Later, as Kevin and Jack wait at the wedding venue, they’re interrupted by Nina with the news that the case against Corey is being reopened.

Meanwhile, Steve offers Curtis some words of encouragement and a lift to his exam. However, as Curtis gives Steve’s faltering car a push, he suddenly falls to his knees clutching his chest. Later, Curtis has a shock proposal for Emma.

Elsewhere, as Maria takes part in a demonstration at the council, Phill arrives and reveals that he’s on the planning committee. Later, Phill tells Maria he’d like to buy her a coffee and hear what she has to say.

Also, Zeedan tells Hashim he has a plan.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Charles delivers an emotional address to the congregation at Andrea’s memorial.

Kim’s excitement grows to see a late arriving car at the memorial but it’s Hazel, Andrea’s mum.

Meanwhile, after an emotional week, Marlon makes an impromptu proposal to Rhona, who thinks he’s joking, so he quickly tries to hide his hurt.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Misbah struggles to keep her cool as the tension continues to brew in her household. Ali coaxes Shaq into drinking with him and encourages him to act on his feelings for Verity.

Meanwhile, as Juliet searches for a dress for the hospital ball, she struggles with the latest development in the search for Timmy.

When Ste asks James for further legal help, James admits that he isn’t sure how much longer he’ll be able to offer it. Later, he meets the stranger in The Dog and finds out the price for his silence.

Elsewhere, Brooke deals with the repercussions of their actions.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Valerie is furious when she overhears Emma and Luca discussing her wedding book. Emma and Luca are sworn to secrecy as Valerie decides to reveal all to everyone at the Icon.

Meanwhile, Jimmi and Zara are filming Daniel for the “World Warrior” film when Daniel’s phone goes off – it’s Valerie but Zara tells him to turn his phone off.

Zara is embarrassed by Daniel’s performance as he keeps on forgetting his lines and Daniel accuses Zara of not helping him.

Later, after Daniel finally gives a competent performance, his video about global warming goes live on social media.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm