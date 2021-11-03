Best on the Box Highlights

Tinie Tempah visits another impressive extension

November 3, 2021
Doug Lambert
Best on the Box highlight for November 3rd…

Tinie Tempah presents another episode in this epic Channel 4 series that follows homeowners across the UK as they unleash their inner architect.

With a keen interest in property and design, having built an extensive property portfolio and renovated his own London pad, Tinie follows homeowners as they build beautiful, often radical and ‘out there’ home extensions.

This episode, the third of the series, celebrates inside-outside living, as we follow two builds that sit uniquely in their beautiful surroundings. Tinie meets contractor Rod and his gin distiller wife Clarice, who’ve battled to add a modern and uncompromising 21st-century extension to their 17th-century Cotswold cottage.

Tinie also follows passionate extenders NHS surgeon Humza and his banker wife Pari, who indulge their creative flair, attention to detail and love of terrazzo with a unique up-and-over arch window.

Extraordinary Extensions, Channel 4, 9 pm

Share Button

Related Posts

Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 3rd November

November 3, 2021
Dominic Knight
Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 2nd November

November 2, 2021
Neil Lang
Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Monday 1st November

November 1, 2021
Dominic Knight
Highlights Pick of the Plots

This week in River City Lenny ponders claims that Lydia is alive

October 31, 2021
Shaun Linden