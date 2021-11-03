Tinie Tempah visits another impressive extension

Best on the Box highlight for November 3rd…

Tinie Tempah presents another episode in this epic Channel 4 series that follows homeowners across the UK as they unleash their inner architect.

With a keen interest in property and design, having built an extensive property portfolio and renovated his own London pad, Tinie follows homeowners as they build beautiful, often radical and ‘out there’ home extensions.

This episode, the third of the series, celebrates inside-outside living, as we follow two builds that sit uniquely in their beautiful surroundings. Tinie meets contractor Rod and his gin distiller wife Clarice, who’ve battled to add a modern and uncompromising 21st-century extension to their 17th-century Cotswold cottage.

Tinie also follows passionate extenders NHS surgeon Humza and his banker wife Pari, who indulge their creative flair, attention to detail and love of terrazzo with a unique up-and-over arch window.

Extraordinary Extensions, Channel 4, 9 pm